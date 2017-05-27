4 Terrorists Killed By Indian Army While Trying To Cross LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Rampur

Four terrorists were killed by the Indian Army today as it foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control or LoC in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The operation was carried out after the alert soldiers noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the early hours of the morning. "The infiltration attempt has been stopped successfully," an army official confirmed.The area has been cordoned off and is being sanitised by the army to ensure that there are no other terrorists in hiding. "Four terrorists were eliminated after an exchange of fire between them and the army. A search operation is being carried out," the official confirmed.Rampur sector is close to the Uri sector where the Indian Army on Friday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team or BAT. The two Pakistani intruders, suspected to be members of a Pak Army Border Action Team (BAT), have been eliminated by the Indian Army near a post in the Uri sector of Kashmir located at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet. The intruders had crossed the Line of Control and were very close to an Indian Army post located 600 metres from the LoC.Army officers told NDTV that they are fairly certain the intruders at Uri were part of a Border Action Team looking to mutilate Indian soldiers, or target patrols or posts located along the Line of Control. An AK-47 and a pistol were recovered but, significantly, neither of the intruders was carrying a rucksack, a clear indicator that they had been deployed to attack the Indian Army before escaping back to Pakistan.On May 1, Pakistani BAT teams had beheaded two Indian soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector near the Line of Control. BAT teams are said to be composed of highly-trained Pakistani Special Services Group (SSG) commandos in addition to jehadi fighters.In another incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral sector, around 3 terrorists are holed up and a massive encounter in under way. Security forces have cordoned off the area and are carrying out an operation to smoke out the terrorists who are reportedly trapped in their hideout.The counter-terror operation is being carried out based on specific information given by the army's intelligence wing about three unidentified terrorists being holed up in a building.According to reports, an operation was launched by the troops of the Rashtriya Rifles.(With inputs from agencies)