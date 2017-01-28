4 Sentenced For Life In RTI Activist Shehla Masood's Murder Case

A special CBI court today pronounced its verdict in the murder case of environmentalist and Right to Information activist Shehla Masood who was shot outside her residence in Bhopal in 2001. The main conspirator Zahida Parvez, along with associates Saba Farooqi, Shaquib and Tabish have been given life sentence while the fifth accused, Irfan, was acquitted for cooperating in the investigation.CBI in its chargesheet had alleged that Parvez, an interior designer, was jealous of Ms Masood’s closeness to BJP Madhya Pradesh lawmaker Dhruv Narayan and hired contract killers using Shaqib's contacts who killed Ms Masood. The agency also produced a Parvez’s personal diary in which she had given some details indicating her knowledge about the killing.On August 12, 2001 Ms Masood was sitting in her car, getting ready to leave for an anti-corruption rally led by activist Anna Hazare when she was shot at point blank range. Ms Masood was associated with Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption movement.