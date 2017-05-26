4 Neighbours Arrested For Murder, Gang-Rape Incident On Highway Near Delhi The arrests come a day after a man was shot dead and four women of his family gang-raped at gunpoint near Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Man shot dead, 4 women of his family allegedly raped by armed men on highway near UP's Greater Noida Noida: A day after a



"The Special Task Force (STF) arrested four persons today (Friday) morning for killing a scrap dealer and gang raping his mother, wife, sister and sister-in-law, two km from Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday," an STF official told IANS.



He identified the arrested persons as Hazi, Munna and Wahim. The fourth person is yet to be identified.



Said to be neighbours of the victim's family, they are being questioned by STF officials.



The arrests were made on the basis of statements given by the women, who have undergone medical examination, he said.



The crime took place some 60 km from Noida, on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway around 1.30 am on Thursday, when eight members of the Greater Noida-based family, including the four women, were headed to Bulandshahr to visit a relative.



According to the victims, six armed men forced their Eeco van to stop by shooting at its tyres near Sabota village. The men then dragged the women out and gang-raped them before looting the family. When scrap dealer, Shakeel Qureshi, put up resistance, the men shot him dead. The victims were also looted of their valuables, mobile phones and Rs 47,000, the police said.



A day after a man was shot dead and four women of his family raped by a group of armed men near Jewar, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested four of their neighbours in the connection."The Special Task Force (STF) arrested four persons today (Friday) morning for killing a scrap dealer and gang raping his mother, wife, sister and sister-in-law, two km from Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday," an STF official told IANS.He identified the arrested persons as Hazi, Munna and Wahim. The fourth person is yet to be identified.Said to be neighbours of the victim's family, they are being questioned by STF officials.The arrests were made on the basis of statements given by the women, who have undergone medical examination, he said.The crime took place some 60 km from Noida, on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway around 1.30 am on Thursday, when eight members of the Greater Noida-based family, including the four women, were headed to Bulandshahr to visit a relative.According to the victims, six armed men forced their Eeco van to stop by shooting at its tyres near Sabota village. The men then dragged the women out and gang-raped them before looting the family. When scrap dealer, Shakeel Qureshi, put up resistance, the men shot him dead. The victims were also looted of their valuables, mobile phones and Rs 47,000, the police said.