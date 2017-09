Four Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack today by militants on a patrol party of the security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The attackers hurled a grenade on the CRPF patrol, resulting in injuries to three jawans, a police official said.He said the injured jawans have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.