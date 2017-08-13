4 Children Die As Wall Collapses In UP's Sitapur District

Four children died and two others were critically injured when a wall they were playing close to, collapsed, the police said today.The incident took place yesterday evening in Rasoolpur village in the Sadarpur area in this district, they said.The deceased have been identified as Ramashankar (10), Aman (8), Vandana (7) and Gauri (7).The injured children, Goldy (13) and Arun (8), rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious, the police said.The bodies of deceased have been sent for post-mortem, they said.