4 Arrested For Extorting Money By Posing As News Reporters

The accused, posing as reporters, visited a hotel in Sindhi camp area and threatened its owner saying illegal activities were happening there. They threatened to publish the report and extorted Rs 23,000 from the hotel owner

All India | | Updated: May 20, 2017 14:52 IST
Jaipur:  Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from hotel owners in Jaipur by posing an news reporters, police said today.

The accused, posing as reporters, recently visited a hotel in Sindhi camp area and threatened its owner saying illegal activities were happening there. They threatened to publish the report and extorted Rs 23,000 from the hotel owner.

"Yesterday, they again reached the hotel to take additional Rs 10,000. The hotel owner had already informed the police about the matter. A police team was present at the hotel and the accused were arrested," a police official said.

Fake IDs of newspaper organisations were seized from them and they have been booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy and extortion, the official said.

The accused were today produced in a court in Jaipur which remanded them to one day police custody, the police said.

