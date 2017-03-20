4,000 Resident Doctors Stay Away From Duty In Maharashtra Hospitals

Over 4,000 resident doctors in Maharashtra's government hospitals did not report for duty today to protest the incidents of attack on their colleagues, an official said.The issue also came up before the Bombay High Court with an activist filing a petition seeking a direction to the doctors to report to work immediately.At most of the hospitals, some senior resident doctors looked after the daily health check-ups of the patients, an official of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said.The emergency services were, however, not affected due to the doctors' protest, he added.The doctors did not report to work to protest the two recent incidents - one in Dhule and another at the Sion hospital in Mumbai - where relatives of patients attacked the respective doctors in-charge."There are a couple of long-pending demands from the state government, including higher wages and more security at the government hospitals," a senior MARD official said on condition of anonymity."Both the demands have not been addressed to our satisfaction. Hence, we get attacked frequently and the state authorities fail to address the issue," he added.The MARD had earlier assured the Bombay High Court that it would not give a call or go on a strike and would only hold peaceful demonstrations highlighting their grievances.State Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said, "We are holding negotiations with the MARD members. There has been a substantial financial allocation in the state budget for infrastructure development."We are keen on increasing the number of doctors (in government hospitals) as well and have taken steps towards it. We need some time, so that the changes can be felt." Meanwhile, social activist Afak Mandaviya today approached the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the resident doctors across the state to call off their protest and report to work immediately.The petition also sought a direction to the state government to look into the issue and take necessary action. The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing by a division bench tomorrow.