33 Trains Cancelled, 41 Delayed Due To Fog

All India | | Updated: January 09, 2017 23:21 IST
According to the Northern Railway official, 45 trains were rescheduled.

New Delhi:  At least 41 trains were running late and 33 were cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Monday morning, a railway official said.

The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad Telangana Express, the New Delhi-Vishakhapatnam Express, the Delhi-Gaya Mahabodhi Express and the Patna-Delhi Rajdhani.

At least six international and seven domestic flights arriving in Delhi were delayed due to fog, an Indira Gandhi International airport official said.
 

