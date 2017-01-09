33 Trains Cancelled, 41 Delayed Due To Fog

At least 41 trains were running late and 33 were cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Monday morning, a railway official said.According to the Northern Railway official, 45 trains were rescheduled.The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad Telangana Express, the New Delhi-Vishakhapatnam Express, the Delhi-Gaya Mahabodhi Express and the Patna-Delhi Rajdhani.At least six international and seven domestic flights arriving in Delhi were delayed due to fog, an Indira Gandhi International airport official said.