25 CRPF Men Killed By Hundreds Of Maoists, 2 Km From Camp: 10 Points

24 CRPF men killed in Maoists attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma area

Raipur: The deadly Maoist ambush of a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF team that was helping build a road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Monday, took place only about 2 km away from the CRPF camp. 25 CRPF men were killed and six were injured when about 300 Naxals attacked them with rocket launchers and AK-47s, outnumbering the 99-member team of soldiers. A senior police officer said the attack was well planned. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called it a -challenge-. He will pay homage to the soldiers killed in state capital Raipur today.