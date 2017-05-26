3 Years Of Modi Government LIVE: PM In Assam Today, Launches India's Longest Bridge

Updated: May 26, 2017 10:31 IST
3 Years Of Modi Government LIVE: PM In Assam Today, Launches India's Longest Bridge

3 Years Of Modi Government: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated India's Longest Bridge in Assam today

New Delhi:  The Narendra Modi government completed 3 years today. Marking the third anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of infrastructure projects in Assam today, one of them being India's longest bridge. In 2014, Narendra Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP to a massive victory in the general elections - known as the Lok Sabha elections, following which he was sworn-in as Prime Minister on May 26 that year. Celebrations to mark the government's third anniversary will derive much substance from the personal brand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will last 20 days. PM Modi will personally lead five programs, the first of which will be held in Guwahati in Assam. To capitalise on the moment, the Prime Minister wrote a letter addressed to the common man. 2 crore copies of which were printed and dispatched since May 20 to ensure that they are delivered before May 26. The recipients are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. Apart from the letters, 10 crores text messages will also be sent to people across the country. 900 venues around the country have been selected for functions; each will be assigned to ministers and MPs.


May 26, 2017
10:31 (IST)
The high point of the celebrations will be a series of festivals titled MODI Fests (Making of Developing India Festivals). BJP Chief Ministers and their deputies will participate in MODI Fests in the capital of their states. The festivals will be organised by state governments. Apart from presentations highlighting key government policies and accomplishments, caps and leaflets about large welfare schemes will be shared.
May 26, 2017
10:27 (IST)
Prime Minister Modi also wrote a letter addressed to the common man, 2 crore copies of which, were printed and dispatched since May 20 to ensure that they are delivered by May 26. The recipients are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. Apart from the letters, 10 crore text messages will also be sent to people across the country. 900 venues around the country have been selected for functions; each will be assigned to ministers and MPs.


(File Photo)
May 26, 2017
10:22 (IST)
PM Modi will personally lead five programs, the first of which will be held in Guwahati in Assam.
May 26, 2017
10:16 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Assam, where the BJP government in the state is also celebrating its first anniversary. Prime Minister Modi will launch a number of infrastructure projects including India's longest bridge. His ministers and lawmakers from the BJP meanwhile will also be participating in programmes across the country.
May 26, 2017
10:14 (IST)
Marking the Modi government's three years in power, a series of events have been lined up for the occasion and the celebrations will last 20 days.
May 26, 2017
10:12 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government stepped into its fourth year today, marking three years since its landslide win over the Congress-led government in 2014.
May 26, 2017
10:09 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Assam's Dibrugarh. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal receives him at the airport.
