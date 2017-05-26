For Development, Need Infrastructure First: Top 5 Quotes Of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Guwahati, Assam, after inaugurating a bridge.

Guwahati: The Narendra Modi government is marking the completion of its 3 years in office with countrywide celebrations for the next 20 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath of office on May 26 after the party's sweeping victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections -- will begin the celebrations by opening India's longest bridge in Assam. PM Modi will personally lead five programs, the first of which will be held in Guwahati. Last year, the party had won the assembly elections in Assam, notching up its first victory in the northeast.