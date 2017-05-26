For Development, Need Infrastructure First: Top 5 Quotes Of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Guwahati, Assam, after inaugurating a bridge.
Guwahati: The Narendra Modi government is marking the completion of its 3 years in office with countrywide celebrations for the next 20 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath of office on May 26 after the party's sweeping victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections -- will begin the celebrations by opening India's longest bridge in Assam. PM Modi will personally lead five programs, the first of which will be held in Guwahati. Last year, the party had won the assembly elections in Assam, notching up its first victory in the northeast.
The bridge that you have been waiting for the last five decades -- today you have got it. If the work had been on track, you would have got this bridge 10 years ago.
This bridge will bring Assam and Arunachal Pradesh closer. shortening 165 km distance and saving hours of transit time. Let alone the time, this bridge will save fuel worth Rs 10 lakh every day for the common man.
This bridge opens several economic possibilities and opportunities, can open global market by aiding supply and transport of locally grown ginger.
If we give facilities and more emphasis to development in the eastern and north-eastern India, they have the power to transform India. If you want to make development permanent then infrastructure is the first thing needed.
Due to connectivity problems, many Indians are unaware of how beautiful this place is. If we can make this a tourist hub, the economy of this region will benefit a lot.