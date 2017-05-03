3 Women, Who Got Triple Talaq From Same Man, Stop Him From Marrying Again

Three women in Uttar Pradesh, who were married to the same man, jinxed their ex-husband's chances of getting lucky for the fourth time. The man had divorced the three women through" triple talaq" and was planning to marry another woman.On Monday, the three women in Bahraich district approached the police and alleged that Danish, their ex-husband had married for the first time in 2013 and made a video of his wife. Police said Danish, 30, allegedly blackmailed the first wife and her family by circulating the video to extort money. Soon after, he gave her "triple talaq" and married another woman. Within a year, the second wife too was divorced through "triple talaq".On October 24, 2016, Danish went to his relative's house where he allegedly raped his 15-year-old cousin and later married her. The trio told police that Danish made obscene videos of the minor and threatened her parents that he would make it viral if they protested.When the three women got to know that Danish was going to marry for the fourth time, they reached approached the police. Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi said a complaint under POCSO Act and other sections has been filedTriple talaq", the practice that allows Muslim men to get an instant divorce by uttering the word talaq or divorce thrice, has been challenged in the Supreme Court by several women, including one who was divorced through a text message.