3 Terrorists, 2 Army Personnel Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Three terrorists have been killed while two army personnel lost their lives in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Three others, including a captain, have been injured, the police said. The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered.After the operation got over, Director General of Police of Jammu & Kashmir SP Vaid, tweeted, "Today morning 3 Terrorists Eliminated at Zainpora Shopian. Well done boys!"He added their identity and affiliation to any group is being ascertained.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday night following information about the presence of at least five terrorists in Awneera, about 15 km from Shopian town, on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.While security personnel were conducting searches, the terrorists opened fire triggering a fierce gunbattle that went on for hours.Injured soldiers were rushed to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment, where two of them died. The slain Armymen have been identified as Tamil Nadu's Ilayaraja P, and Gawai Sumedh Waman from Maharashtra.