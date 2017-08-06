3 On The Run After Attack On Rahul Gandhi's Car: Gujarat Police The Congress alleged Bhagwandas Patel, Mor Singh Rao and Mukesh Thakkar, who are linked to the BJP, were among the conspirators of the attack

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The rear window of the car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling had shattered Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Police said they are looking for three more people allegedly



Jayesh Darji, a member of the BJP's youth wing in Banaskantha, was arrested yesterday after his name came up during investigation, a police officer said. "We are trying to track down three more persons who are on the run. Their names came up during the investigation into the attack on Gandhi's vehicle," Dhanera circle police inspector JN Khant said.



A stone was thrown at Mr Gandhi's vehicle on Friday when he was on his way to a flood-hit location in Gujarat. The car's rear window had shattered.



The Congress vice president had to cut short his address to a gathering at Lal Chowk in Dhanera, Banaskantha district, as black flags were shown to him by some of those who attended the meeting.



The Gujarat government said Mr Gandhi did not use a bulletproof vehicle given to him, and instead, rode in the car of a Congress worker. The incident triggered protests from the Congress in several states.



The Gujarat Police said they are looking for three more people allegedly involved in the attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's car in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The Congress alleged Bhagwandas Patel, Mor Singh Rao and Mukesh Thakkar, who are linked to the BJP, were among the conspirators of the attack.Jayesh Darji, a member of the BJP's youth wing in Banaskantha, was arrested yesterday after his name came up during investigation, a police officer said. "We are trying to track down three more persons who are on the run. Their names came up during the investigation into the attack on Gandhi's vehicle," Dhanera circle police inspector JN Khant said.A stone was thrown at Mr Gandhi's vehicle on Friday when he was on his way to a flood-hit location in Gujarat. The car's rear window had shattered.The Congress vice president had to cut short his address to a gathering at Lal Chowk in Dhanera, Banaskantha district, as black flags were shown to him by some of those who attended the meeting.The Gujarat government said Mr Gandhi did not use a bulletproof vehicle given to him, and instead, rode in the car of a Congress worker. The incident triggered protests from the Congress in several states.