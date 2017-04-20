3 Men With Suspected ISIS Links Arrested From Mumbai, Bijnor, Jalandhar

Three men, suspected of having links with ISIS, have been arrested from three cities - Maharashtra's Mumbai, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab's Jalandhar. Officials said the men were trying to recruit new members across three states.The arrests come a month after the police busted a self-proclaimed ISIS cell in Uttar Pradesh. Eight men were arrested, including a former Indian Air Force employee, and one man died at a hideout in Lucknow after an 8-hour gun-battle.Today's arrests were made by the Delhi police and the Anti-Terror squad of Uttar Pradesh. "The police is interrogating six other persons. Legal action will be taken on the basis of evidence," UP Anti-Terror Squad chief Asim Arun was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.After the gun-battle of March 11 in Lucknow, in which one Saifullah was killed, police said he and the others were involved in a train accident the day before in Madhya Pradesh in which 10 people had died. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had made a statement in Parliament on the train attack and Saifullah, but did not mention an ISIS link.Most of the people arrested in India so far are found to have been indoctrinated by ISIS videos uploaded online or speeches of its leader founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.Sources had told NDTV that the terror module of Lucknow was in line with the ISIS cells busted in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, which were indoctrinated online, largely self-funded, and told to organise weapons on their own to attack local targets.