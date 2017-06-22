3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir's Pulwama The encounter started last evening in Kakapora area of Pulwama following an intelligence input.

This is the second successful operation against the terror outfit within three days. (File)



The encounter started last evening in Kakapora area of Pulwama following an intelligence input that three local boys, who had joined terrorist ranks in banned Lashker-e-Taiba terror group, were holed up in a house located in a densely populated locality, a police official said.



This is the first successful counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama area which is believed to have large presence of local terrorists aided with a strong-network of over ground workers, he said.



The identity of the three terrorists was being established, he said, adding the successful operation was a big blow to the LeT terror outfit which recently lost its commander



This is the second successful operation against the terror outfit within three days.



Yesterday, two terrorists were killed in an



