3 Killed, 25 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh

All India | | Updated: January 23, 2017 20:35 IST
Raipur:  Atleast three persons were killed and 25 others injured today when a passenger bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The mishap occurred this evening under Awapalli police station limits when the bus belonging to a private travels, was on way to Basaguda from Bijapur town, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

As per the information, when the bus, with 30-40 people on-board, reached near Murdanda village, the driver lost control over the steering following which it overturned, he said.

"While three persons were killed in the accident, 25 others sustained injuries," said the official.

After getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Bijapur hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, the ASP said adding a probe was underway.

