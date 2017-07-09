3 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lankan Navy For Alleged Trespass

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask Sri Lanka to release Indian fishermen

All India | | Updated: July 09, 2017 13:00 IST
This is the second arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy this month. (File)

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu:  Three Indian fishermen have been arrested today by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters. The fishermen from Jagadapattinam in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district were detained off Karainagar in northern Sri Lanka, a fisheries official said in Rameswaram.

They were later taken to Kangesanthurai port, Fisheries Assistant Director Sivakumar said. This is the second arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy this month.

On July 6, eight fishermen, also from Pudukottai district, were taken into custody and their two boats were seized. The number of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka has risen since last month. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure their release.


