3 Hizbul Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

In a major setback for the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, three of its men were killed in an encounter early this morning near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, the police said.An encounter that broke out on Sunday resumed this morning to locate the terrorists holed up inside a house in south Kashmir's Awoora village in Pahalgam area. The bodies of the terrorists were recovered from the village on Monday morning."An operation against the militants resumed on Monday morning after it was suspended on Sunday evening," a senior police officer said.Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of unspecified number of terrorists in Awoora village in Pahalgam area, security forces launched a search operation in the area, a police official said.The terrorists, who were hiding inside a house, open fired at security men while they were conducting search operations, ensuing an encounter. The gunbattle continued all night, the official said.