3 Chief Ministers In 10 Months: 10-Point Guide To Arunachal Pradesh Crisis

Takam Pario is likely to be Arunachal Pradesh's next Chief Minister (File Photo)
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh is set to have its fourth Chief Minister in a year after Pema Khandu was suspended by his own party for indiscipline last night. Takam Pario, a minister, is likely to replace Mr Khandu, who came to power in September. The northeastern border state has been struggling with political instability since last December when Congress dissidents campaigned to remove their Chief Minister Nabam Tuki. The BJP, which is part of the coalition government of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), is likely to support Mr Khandu.
Last night, Pema Khandu was suspended for indiscipline along with his deputy and five other lawmakers. The PPA told the state assembly this morning that Mr Khandu and the other suspended lawmakers should be considered "unattached" and seated separately.
Mr Khandu broke away from the Congress along with 42 lawmakers in September, managing a coup that suddenly left the party out of power in Arunachal.
The PPA, which embraced him then, says he has "failed to meet expectations". "They came from the Congress and joined our party. He has forgotten to visit the party office,"said PPA chief Kaling Jerang.
Takam Pario is the choice of a majority of lawmakers to replace Mr Khandu.
Sources say Mr Khandu is considering a legal fight-back and even weighing the option of digging in his heels with support from the BJP. He, however, doesn't have the 31 lawmakers required for a majority in the 60-member house.
The border state has been struggling with political instability since last December when Congress dissidents revolted against former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.
After a series of dramatic developments, which included a special session held at a hotel to vote out the Chief Minister, Congress rebel Kalikho Pul became Chief Minister in February with the help of 11 BJP lawmakers.
The Congress moved the Supreme Court, which turned the clock back and restored Mr Tuki's government. But Mr Tuki was out within days as he didn't enjoy a majority in the 60-member assembly.
Kalikho Pul, who insisted that he should be reinstated as Chief Minister, was left alone at the last minute when the lawmakers supposedly backing him shifted their loyalties to Mr Khandu.
Kalikho Pul committed suicide in August and a month later, Mr Khandu walked out of the Congress with over 40 lawmakers and joined the PPA. Only Mr Tuki remained in the Congress party.