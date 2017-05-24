3 Armed Men Reportedly Sighted In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua, Alert Sounded

All India | | Updated: May 24, 2017 22:25 IST
Security has been enhanced after the movement of the suspicious men was reported.

Jammu:  An alert has been sounded in the border belt of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir following reports about sighting of three armed men moving in suspicious manner in the area, police said.

The BSF and the police have been put on high alert and security has been enhanced after the movement of the suspicious men was reported yesterday in Bobiyan area in Hiranagar sector, a police officer said.

The security forces carried out a cordon-and-search but found nothing suspicious.

"We have analysed all these areas and conducted operation till today but nothing has been found," the officer said. 

Kathua has witnessed a number of attacks carried out by terrorists after sneaking in from Pakistan through the international border.

In March 2015, two heavily-armed terrorists stormed a police station on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua, killing five people, before being neutralised by the state police and the security forces in a gun-battle.
 

