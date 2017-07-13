3,727 Arrested In Crackdown On Illicit Liquor In Uttar Pradesh

The crackdown on illicit alcohol was launched on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the deaths of about a dozen people in a hooch tragedy in Azamgarh.

223 persons across Uttar Pradesh have been sent to jail in the hooch crackdown (Representational)

Lucknow:  A state-wide drive against manufacturers of illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh has led to the arrest of 3,727 people, an official said today.

The drive was launched on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the deaths of about a dozen people in a hooch tragedy in Azamgarh.

In Azamgarh alone, more than 60 FIRs have been registered and 46 people have been arrested, an official told IANS.

A total of 223 persons across Uttar Pradesh have been sent to jail in the drive, which began on July 8.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims of the hooch tragedy.

