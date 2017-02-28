287 Farmers Committed Suicide In Madhya Pradesh In Last 3-Months: Reports

As many as 287 farmers, including agriculture labourers have committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh during the past three months.This information was revealed by the state government in a written reply to a question asked by senior Congress MLA Ram Niwas Rawat.The data provided by the state government in reply to Mr Rawat's question in the Assembly on Monday revealed 106 farmers and 181 agricultural labourers have committed suicide during a period of about three months from November 16, 2016 to February (upto the date of question) this year.Mr Rawat had asked how many persons have committed suicide in the state during this period.While replying to Mr Rawat's question during the winter session in December last year, the state government had said that 531 farmers/farm labourers had committed suicide between July 1 and November 15, 2016.So, overall 818 farmers have committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh till date from July 1 last year.The government also stated that 1,761 persons have committed suicide in state from November, 16 last year.Besides 287 farmers, 160 students have also committed suicide in the state in this period, mentions the reply.