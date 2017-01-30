Collapse
28 Trains Delayed, 10 Rescheduled Due To Heavy Fog In North India

All India | | Updated: January 30, 2017 13:33 IST
Heavy fog in North India delayed multiple trains

New Delhi:  At least 28 trains were delayed and 10 rescheduled on Monday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the the Northern Railway official, the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express and New Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani Express were rescheduled, while the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express was cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to Delhi International Airport Limited, two Delhi-bound flights were diverted and landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was stalled for over 20 minutes.

"An Air India International flight and a Jet Airways domestic flight was diverted this morning," a Delhi International Airport official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

