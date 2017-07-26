27 Rescued From Flood-Hit Areas Of Rajasthan

The Army today rescued 27 people from rain-hit areas of Rajasthan as relief works continued there. Jalore, Sirohi and Pali are the worst affected districts in the region where rescue and relief works are going on for the last couple of days. Many villages in these districts were surrounded by water with no connectivity by road."There are nearly 30 villages in the district which have been inundated or surrounded by water and arrangements for food packets and water bottles are being made," Jalore District Collector Laxminarayan Soni said.He further said that nearly 400 people have been rescued in the last two days and over 7,000 people in many villages have been asked to shift to safer places.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP lawmakers from Gujarat to play an active role in providing relief to flood-hit people in the state and asserted the Centre was committed to helping those affected. He addressed the lawmakers at a meeting where BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and party veteran L K Advani were also present.The meeting here was coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in these areas for rescue operation.The Prime Minister had surveyed the devastation across Gujarat in a helicopter yesterday and urged people across his home state to remain resilient.