Srinagar By-Election 2017: Young Techie Challenges Farooq Abdullah

Mehraj Khursheed Malik may be new to politics but the young IT professional has decided to contest the Srinagar parliamentary by-elections next month, taking on bigwigs like Farooq Abdullah.Mr Malik, 25, is going door-to-door in the remote villages of Budgam district in Kashmir, trying to convince young men and women to support him. He is contesting as an independent candidate."It's not about winning and losing. It's about how can I contribute and make society better, how I can contribute towards peace and prosperity in the Valley. Since the last 70 years, we have no peace here," said Mr Malik.The engineer, who grew up in the Valley during the militancy, has left his IT job in Bengaluru and has returned home to work with the young people in Kashmir.He is asking people not to boycott the elections as demanded by separatist groups. He said, "If you boycott elections, it will only help those you want to be defeated. Boycott is not an answer. How is it helping any cause?"In the aftermath of the recent unrest in Kashmir, the campaign for the by-elections in Srinagar and Anantnag is a low-key one. Major political parties like the ruling People's Democratic Party or PDP and the National Conference have not been able to organise any major election rallies. The Srinagar by-election was notified after the sitting member Tariq Karra had to resign from the Lok Sabha under the anti-defection law after he quit the PDP and joined the Congress.Mr Malik says people are angry with mainstream parties and that he is scared of hostile crowds.A small group of youngsters who support him say they will vote for him even though they know the result. "He is the youngest, which is a change. He's independent, a professional who could have pursued his job but left it to lead in politics and show a new way," said Mohammad Aslam.The techie says though winning elections against political stalwarts like Farooq Abdullah may not possible, he is contesting to send a message to Kashmiris that if they want change, electoral participation is the only way to get that.