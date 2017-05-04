25 IAS Officials Transferred In Uttar Pradesh

In a late night reshuffle of the bureaucracy in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 25 IAS officials were transferred, an official said.Among the transfers were Chief Development Officers (CDOs) of 16 districts including Agra, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Amethi, Farukkhabad, Basti, Gonda, Mirzapur and Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.There women IAS officials have also been posted as CDOs. Divya Mittal has been posted as CDO Gonda, Harshita Mathur as CDO of Basti and Priyanka Niranjan, who was joint magistrate at Muzaffarnagar, has now been posted as CDO of Mirzapur.This is the third major reshuffle undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government.