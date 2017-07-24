25,000 Centres To Accept Forms For Farm Loan Waiver Scheme In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that 25,000 centres will be set up across the state to accept forms for loan waiver scheme. Every Gram Panchayat will have at least one such centre for farmers.Mr Fadnavis was addressing reporters ahead of the monsoon session that begins in Mumbai today.The state government had last month announced agri loan waiver scheme, which is expected to cost Rs 34,022 crore to the exchequer.Mr Fadnavis said, "Aapale Sarkar web portal is being upgraded for uploading the information of farmers, their outstanding loan and land holding."Every gram panchayat is going to have at least one such centre. There will be 25,000 such centres across the state, from where the state will receive applications of the farmers for loan waiver scheme."The Chief Minister added that the idea is to select only genuine farmers through this exercise."After a good spell of rains in the last few days, 88 per cent area has come under sowing. The government has spent around Rs 3,000 crore so far on tur procurement," he said.A total of 21 bills will be placed during the monsoon session, the Chief Minister said.