249 Cattle Seized From Bangladesh Border In Meghalaya

BSF spokesperson also said, it appeared that transportation of cattle from hinterland to border areas was continuing without hindrance because of the upcoming Eid festival.

All India | | Updated: June 10, 2017 22:53 IST
24 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
249 Cattle Seized From Bangladesh Border In Meghalaya

BSF has seized 249 cattle and contraband items worth Rs 82 lakh from near Indo-Bangladesh border

Shillong:  The Border Security Force has seized 249 cattle and contraband items worth Rs 82 lakh from near Indo-Bangladesh border during the past one week.

"Our vigilant troopers have seized 249 cattle and seized contraband items worth Rs 82 lakh were seized at the Indo-Bangladesh border," a BSF spokesman said here today.

He said that it appeared that transportation of cattle from hinterland to border areas was continuing without hindrance and smuggling was rampant now because of the upcoming Eid festival.

He said that the cattle seized were smaller in size and were smuggled through hume pipes at the border and once they reached Bangladesh, they were fed with fattening drugs.

An Assam registered truck carrying 19 cattle valued at Rs 1.5 lakh was seized at Baghmara in South Garo Hills district yesterday, he said.

However, the driver and assistant driver managed to escape, the spokesman said. PTI

Trending

Share this story on

24 Shares
ALSO READStunning Fossil Reveals Prehistoric Baby Bird Caught In Amber
cattle trade banBangladesh BorderBorder Security Force

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................