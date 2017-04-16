23-Year-Old Arrested For Murder In Delhi

Police has arrested a 23-year-old man, who was carrying rewards for his arrest, and was wanted in cases of murder and attempt to murder.Umesh was arrested from near Ghevra More, Rohtak Road in New Delhi by a team of Special Cell last night, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell).Umesh, along with his associates, allegedly shot dead one Amit in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area last year in July due to personal enmity, he said. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared by Delhi Police for his apprehension.A day after killing Amit, Umesh and his associate Sombir fired on one Sudhir, Amit's paternal uncle in Jhajjar, Haryana. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared by Haryana Police in the attempt to murder case.The Special Cell team received information about Umesh and laid a trap for him near Ghevra More.When Umesh realised he wouldn't be able to escape, he took out his pistol and fired one round on police team.However, a constable from the police team snatched the pistol from his hand. The pistol was found loaded with four live cartridges.One more country-made pistol with three live cartridges was also recovered from his possession, said the officer.In 2011, Umesh's paternal uncle Chand Singh was murdered by his relatives Satyawan and his associates who are also residing in the same village.He wanted to take revenge and got to know that Amit, Satyawan's brother stays in Mukherjee Nagar and after making plans with his associates, shot him dead.The next day he attempted to kill Amit's uncle Sudhir but failed. On Saturday, he came to Ghevra More to meet his associate Sanjay and hatch a plan to eliminate one Anil, who is the brother-in-law of deceased Amit but ended up in police net, said DCP Yadav.Umesh disclosed during interrogation that he had made up his mind to become a contract killer.He has been conveying his intention to different gangs of Haryana and Delhi, that he is available to commit any crime for money.