Collapse
Expand

23 Of 39 Dead In Hirakhand Train Accident Identified

All India | | Updated: January 22, 2017 23:18 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
23 Of 39 Dead In Hirakhand Train Accident Identified

Railway officials identified 23 bodies of the 39 passengers who died in Hirakhand Express mishap.

Visakhapatnam:  Railway officials have so far identified 23 bodies of the 39 passengers who died in Hirakhand Express mishap in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

Engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped tracks in Vizianagaram last night.

According to a list provided by Divisional Manager's office 23 bodies have been identified. The injured were admitted to various hospitals in Parvathipuram, Rayagadaa and Vizianagaram and King George Hospital Visakhapatnam.

Those identified are: M Krishna (35), P Srinu (25), B Kamala (F) (50), Gayatri Sahu (F) (14), Dilip K R Routh (51), T L Mainj (45), Somu Annamma (Female), Vishnu Prasad Sahu, Rajanayak (18), Subhash Ch Sahu (60), S Renuka (female), P Poli (35), Josodha Pandit(female), Ram Prasad Pandit, K Revathi (F) (16), Mondal Balram, Suba Barati Sahu (female), Tapan Kumar Pradhan (26), Kartik Sahu(27), Radha (8), K Ravi Kumar (20), Debudhar Boyi and Poolan Devi.

The process to identify the remaining bodies was still on, the officials said, adding, of the 69 injured nearly 20 received minor injuries and left for their homes after treatment.

Remaining were admitted to various hospitals where the condition of seven is stated to be serious.

Commissioner Railway Safety will hold inquiry into the incident. "He will inquire into all angles including any sabotage or technical fault," said the officials.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READIndian Trains To Travel At 200 Kmph With Russia's Help
Andhra Pradesh's VizianagaramHirakhand Express mishapHirakhand Train Accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150Coffee With DJallikattu

................................ Advertisement ................................