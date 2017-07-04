22 States Remove Border Check Posts After GST Rollout

State border check posts scrutinise material and location-based tax compliance, resulting in delays in delivery of goods and cause environment pollution as trucks queue up for clearance.

As many as 22 states, including Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra, have abolished check posts within three days of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Eight states, including Assam, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and some north-eastern states, are also in the process of abolishing check posts, a finance ministry statement said.

One of the key objectives of the GST, which came into effect from July 1, was to make India a single market where goods and services can flow seamlessly.

The other important states which have abolished the check post include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

With the abolition of check posts, the long queues often witnessed at state borders will not be seen.

