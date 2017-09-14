22 Drown As Boat Capsizes In UP, Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief

The boat sank close to Katha village, 20 km from the district headquarters.

All India | | Updated: September 14, 2017 13:04 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
22 Drown As Boat Capsizes In UP, Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief

22 drowned and many went missing as a boat capsized in Yamuna River near Katha village in Baghpat, UP

Baghpat, UP:  At least 22 people drowned and many others were missing after an overloaded boat capsized in the Yamuna River at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh today.

The boat was carrying 60 people, District Magistrate Bhawani Singh said.

The boat sank close to Katha village, 20 km from the district headquarters.

Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far while 10 others have been rescued, he said. A search was on to trace others.

"The boat was ferrying passengers more than its capacity. Most of the passengers of the ill-fated boat were women. As soon as the boat reached mid-stream it capsized," the District Magistrate said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident.

In a tweet, he issued instructions that the kin of the deceased be given Rs 2 lakh as relief from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister also directed the District Magistrate to immediately provide succour to the affected people, Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

He said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READIs Kangana Ranaut The New Aamir Khan?
Boat capsized in YamunaBoat CapsizedYamuna River boat capsized

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreiPhone 8iPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................