21-Year Old Egg Vendor Shot Dead For Rs 20

An argument over a small amount of Rs 20 cost a 21-year-old roadside egg vendor his life in Kuslipur village in Palwal Haryana.The incident occurred last night when Natwar visited the make-shift shop of Chhatrapal to have an omelette. However, when asked for the payment, Natwar denied and an argument broke out between them, police said.Natwar, who already owed Rs 200 to Chattrapal, was asked by the latter not to return to his shop in future, said Vishv Gaurav, SHO Camp police station.After some time, a furious Natwar returned with a gun and pumped a bullet into the chest of Chhatrapal, who died on the way to the hospital, the SHO said.An FIR was registered on the complaint of Dharamveer, cousin of Chhatrapal, and hunt is on to nab the accused, he said.Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to the family of Chhatrapal after post-mortem at Badshah Khan Government Hospital in Faridabad.