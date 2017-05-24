21 Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Killed In Uttarakhand Bus Accident

The pilgrims were among 57 others from two areas of the district who had journeyed to the hill state, he added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief at the incident and announced compensation of 2 lakh each

Indore:  At least 21 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Indore district were killed and six others injured when their bus plunged in a gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 6.30 pm as they were returning to Rishikesh from the Gangotri when the vehicle fell into the 100-foot deep gorge after the driver lost control, said tehsildar DD Sharma.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his grief at the incident and announced compensation of 2 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. He also ordered a team of state officials to proceed immediately to Uttarakhand for assistance of the survivors and the bereaved. 

