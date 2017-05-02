21 Bureaucrats Transferred, Given Central Deputation

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, 21 officers, including Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu, have been appointed in various central government departments.Mr Shantmanu has been appointed Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) in the Union Textiles Ministry for a period of five years, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.Among the 21 officers, nine are from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the remaining from other services.The appointments assume significance as members of the civil services have been demanding same career growth as being enjoyed by IAS officers.Gujarat's Srinivas Ramaswamy Katikithala has been appointed as Joint Secretary (JS) in the DoPT for five years.He is a 1989-batch IAS officer of Gujarat-cadre. Senior bureaucrat Anil Srivastava, who is at present Joint Secretary in Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be Advisor at the Niti Aayog.Mr Srivastava, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh-cadre, will hold the post up to February 14, 2019, it said. Upma Srivastava has been appointed new Joint Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry, in Anil Srivastava's place.Nidhi Chhibber will be Joint Secretary in the Defence Ministry. Jatindra Nath Swain has been appointed as JS in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. K Vinayak Rao, an officer of Indian Railway Accounts Service, has been appointed Member (Finance) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).Madhu Ranjan Kumar and Pramod Kumar Pathak have been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Ayush respectively.Kamlesh Chaturvedi and PK Borthakur will be Joint Secretaries in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.K Rajaraman has been named JS, Department of Expenditure and Pramod Kumar Tiwari will be JS in the Department of Food and Public Distribution, the order said.Meera Ranjan Tshering, an officer of Indian Postal Service, will be Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Sarita Mittal, an officer of Central Secretariat Service, will be Joint Secretary in the Department of Health Research.Alok Saxena will be Joint Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. DK Sekar has been appointed Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (Chennai) and Chhavi Jha will be Joint Secretary in the National Commission for Women. Mr Jha has been appointed in place of Vandana Gupta, who has been sent back to her cadre -- Indian Post and Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service -- before completion of her tenure.Aastha Saxena Khatwani will be JS in the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Murugan Arumugam Inbarasu has been named Joint Secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy (Mumbai) and Shishir Sinha will be Deputy Director General at the UIDAI.