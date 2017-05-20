2000 Sabarmati Express Blast: Ex-Aligarh University Scholar Aquitted

The Sabarmati Express blast was carried out on the eve of Independence Day in 2000 when the train was on its way from Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad, claiming nine lives.

Updated: May 20, 2017
A court in UP acquitted ex-AMU scholar Gulzar Ahmed Wani in the 2000 Sabarmati Express blast.

New Delhi:  Former Aligarh Muslim University scholar and suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Gulzar Ahmed Wani was today acquitted by a Barabanki court of the charge of orchestrating a blast in Sabarmati Express in 2000. According to the counsel for the accused, the court freed Mr Wani and co-accused Mobin due to lack of evidence.

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge MA Khan acquitted both the accused of all the charges as the prosecution could not establish any of the charges levelled against them," advocate MS Khan said over phone. Mr Wani, who was arrested by Delhi Police in 2001 allegedly with explosives and incriminating materials, is a resident of Peeparkari area of Srinagar and is currently lodged in a jail in Lucknow.

The blast was carried out on the eve of Independence Day when the train was on its way from Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad, claiming nine lives.

 

