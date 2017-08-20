2 TV Actors Killed As Car Rams Truck On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway

Two actors known for their roles in the mythological television series 'Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai' were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a parked truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.Actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania were returning to Mumbai after shooting for two days in Gujarat's Umbergaon when their car collided with the truck on the highway.The impact of the crash was so severe that the roof of the Fiat Linea was nearly torn off the rest of the body. The police said the car crashed into the rear end of the parked trailer truck in high speed.The producer of the show, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, condoled the deaths of the two actors. "I don't think we will ever come to terms with this tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families and we stand united with them," Mr Tewary said.Mr Kang played the character of Indra in the show, while Mr Lavania played Nandi.Inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor police station in Palghar district, some 110 Kilometres from Mumbai, said the police found beer cans and snacks in the vehicle. An autopsy report is awaited, he added.There have been several instances of road accidents on the highway. In June this year, a driver and a 16-year-old were killed after the bus they were travelling from Gujarat to Goa in, rammed a trailer parked on the highway. In April, three people died on this highway after their car fell 10 feet after veering off the road.The National Highway 8, of which the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is a part of, has more than 45 spots which have been identified as accident prone zones.Reports suggest over 400 people die every day in road accidents in the country every day.