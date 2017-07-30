2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama, Gunbattle On

The terrorists were hiding in Tahab area of Pulwama.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 30, 2017 10:26 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama, Gunbattle On

The encounter began in Pulwama's Tahab area. (Representational image)

Jammu and Kashmir:  At least two terrorists have been gunned down in an ongoing operation that began early this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed.

The police and army had received information about terrorists hiding in Tahab area of Pulwama. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched. An encounter began when the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

According to the police sources, the two victims were identified as Irfan Sheikh and Abid.

More details are awaited.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READShilpa Shetty 'Made A Lot Of Mistakes In Her Career' But...
Pulwama encounterterrorists killed

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................