2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama, Gunbattle On

At least two terrorists have been gunned down in an ongoing operation that began early this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed.The police and army had received information about terrorists hiding in Tahab area of Pulwama. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched. An encounter began when the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.According to the police sources, the two victims were identified as Irfan Sheikh and Abid.More details are awaited.