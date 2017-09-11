2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Forces In Kulgam

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district yesterday following specific information about the presence of some terrorists there, a police official said.During searches, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.