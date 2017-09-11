2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Forces In Kulgam

During searches, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

All India | | Updated: September 11, 2017 08:45 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Forces In Kulgam

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists that were killed in Kulgam was being ascertained

Srinagar:  Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of Kulgam district yesterday following specific information about the presence of some terrorists there, a police official said.

During searches, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, he said adding their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained. 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READLIVE Updates: Hurricane Irma Slowed To A Category Two Storm After Second Landfall In Florida
Kulgamterrorists killedJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................