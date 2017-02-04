2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir's Baramulla

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district; two policemen were injured in the operation.Security forces launched an operation in Amargarh area of Baramulla district this morning after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.He said the encounter started during the cordon and search operations, resulting in the killing of two terrorists, whose identity and group affiliation has not yet been determined.A Sub Inspector of police was injured while another officer was hurt during the operation, the official said.He said an AK rifle and a pistol were among the weapons and other stores recovered from the scene of the encounter.