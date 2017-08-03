2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

All India | | Updated: August 03, 2017 08:11 IST
2 terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. (File)

Srinagar:  Two terrorists were killed today in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

"Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam this morning," a police official said.

He said one of the terrorists was involved in an attack on a bank cash van in the district on May 1 this year in which five policemen and two bank guards were killed.

The security forces have recovered two weapons from the site of the encounter, the official said.

More details are awaited.
 

