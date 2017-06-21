2 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

Two terrorists were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Rafiabad area of Kashmir's Baramulla district, an Army official said.The terrorists were hidden inside a house in Pazalpora village in Sopore township of the district.The Army official said two weapons were seized and operations were still on in the area.Following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation last night.A police official said the search operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained the cordon to stop the militants from escaping.The operation was resumed this morning and the gunfight started after the trapped militants opened fire on the forces, he said.