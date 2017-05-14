2 Terrorists Gunned Down In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara District

As the security forces were conducting the search operation, terrorists fired upon them, said the Army.

All India | | Updated: May 14, 2017 17:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Terrorists Gunned Down In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara District

Two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, said the Army (Representative Image)

Kupwara, Srinagar:  Two militants were killed today by the security forces in an encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Bhagatpura in Handwara area of the district based on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists there, he said.

As the security forces were conducting the search operation, terrorists fired upon them, the official said.

The security forces retaliated and in resulting encounter, two terrorists were killed, the Army official said.

Two weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

The gunfight is over and the area is being sanitised, the official said. 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READAs India Skips China Meet, A Message Seen In President Xi Jinping's Remarks: 10 Facts
ArmyKupwaraKupwara encounterterroristHandwara

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMoto E4Amazon SaleMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3

................................ Advertisement ................................