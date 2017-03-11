2 Teenagers From PoK, Arrested After Uri Attack, Handed Over To Pakistan

Two teenagers from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, who were detained after the Uri terror attack in September last year in which 19 soldiers died, were handed over by the army to Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border on Friday after charges of conspiracy against them were dropped by the National Investigation Agency or NIA.Faisal Hussain and Ahsan Khursheed were arrested just days after the September 18 attack. The army had claimed that the two had allegedly acted as guides of the terrorists who carried out the Uri attack.They were handed over to the Jammu-based 16 Corps of the army on Wednesday after the NIA concluded that the two had strayed into the Indian side after a tiff with their parents due to pressure of studies.The NIA had said that the evidence collected in the form of statements, technical analysis of their mobile phones, seized GPS devices and other circumstantial evidence collected by the NIA "did not reveal any linkage of the suspects with the Uri attackers"."I am feeling very good about returning home. I am very excited to catch a glimpse of my home after six months, I am very happy," said Faisal.Ahsan added "I am feeling very good. I am going back to my home in Pakistan."In the past, there have been many instances of people inadvertently crossing the border, but they were handed over to the forces on the ground in low key fashion. But this case hit the headlines when a link was drawn with the Uri attack.The move comes less than two months after Pakistan sent back Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed the border.