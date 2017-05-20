2 Soldiers Die As Army Stops Infiltration Attempt. 2 Terrorists Shot Dead

Defense Minister Arun Jaitley had visited forward areas near the Line of Control on Friday and reviewed the preparedness of troops to turn away infiltration attempts and any "misadventure" from across the border.

Two terrorists were shot dead by armymen as they tried to infiltrate. (Representational photo)

Srinagar: 

The army on Saturday foiled two infiltration bids by terrorists near the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In the first encounter, two soldiers of the army were killed when they came under attack by heavily armed infiltrators in Nowgam. The army managed to repulse the attack; a gun-battle is still on at the site.

In a second infiltration attempt in the adjacent area of Badi Bahak in Bangus Valley, two terrorists were shot dead by the security forces.
 
On Friday, Defense Minister Arun Jaitley had visited forward areas near the Line of Control and reviewed the preparedness of troops to turn away infiltration attempts and any "misadventure" from across the border. 

