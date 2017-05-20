2 Soldiers Die As Army Stops Infiltration Attempt. 2 Terrorists Shot Dead

Highlights 2 soldiers were killed as they came under attack by armed infiltrators In Bangus Valley, 2 terrorists were shot dead by security forces On Friday, Defense Minister visited forward areas near Line of Control

#JKOps Two terrorists attempting infiltration in Naogam Sect, Kashmir eliminated. Two soldiers martyred in ongoing op @adgpi - NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) May 20, 2017

The army on Saturday foiled two infiltration bids by terrorists near the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district.In the first encounter, two soldiers of the army were killed when they came under attack by heavily armed infiltrators in Nowgam. The army managed to repulse the attack; a gun-battle is still on at the site.In a second infiltration attempt in the adjacent area of Badi Bahak in Bangus Valley, two terrorists were shot dead by the security forces.On Friday, Defense Minister Arun Jaitley had visited forward areas near the Line of Control and reviewed the preparedness of troops to turn away infiltration attempts and any "misadventure" from across the border.