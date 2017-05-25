2 Sisters, Along With Their Young Children, Commit Suicide By Jumping Before Train

Two sisters in their twenties along with their three children allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Dausa district of Rajasthan.The women, married to two brothers in Dharmpuri village in Alwar's Rajgarh town, had left their house early in the morning after a dispute with their husbands' parents and committed suicide, SHO Mandawar police station Brijesh Kumar Meena told PTI.The women were identified as Hema, 25, and Babita, 22. Ms Hema's two-year-old son, Babita's daughter of the same age, and six-month old son also died in the incident.They were run over by the Ahmedabad-Agra Fort train Thursday morning, he said.The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, Mr Meena said.