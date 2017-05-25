2 Sisters, Along With Their Young Children, Commit Suicide By Jumping Before Train

The women, married to two brothers in Dharmpuri village in Alwar's Rajgarh town, had left their house early in the morning after a dispute with their husbands' parents

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2017 14:25 IST
Two sisters who jumped before a train in Rajasthan had a dispute with theri parents-in-law.

Jaipur:  Two sisters in their twenties along with their three children allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Dausa district of Rajasthan.

The women, married to two brothers in Dharmpuri village in Alwar's Rajgarh town, had left their house early in the morning after a dispute with their husbands' parents and committed suicide, SHO Mandawar police station Brijesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

The women were identified as Hema, 25, and Babita, 22. Ms Hema's two-year-old son, Babita's daughter of the same age, and six-month old son also died in the incident.

They were run over by the Ahmedabad-Agra Fort train Thursday morning, he said.

The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, Mr Meena said.

Dausa RajashtanWomen Jump Before TrainAhmedabad-Agra Fort Express

