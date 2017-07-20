2 Robbers Cut Open ATM, Steal Rs 11 Lakh In 8-Minute Heist

Two robbers in an eight- minute heist today cut open an ATM and decamped with over Rs 11 lakh cash in Sultanpur Lodhi, around 30 km from Kapurthala, police said.They entered the ATM kiosk at 5:43 am and left at 5:51 am. It took them just eight minutes to complete their job, Deputy Superintendent of Police Waryam Singh said.The officer said they came to the kiosk a few minutes after the guard left at 5:30 am and cut the machine's shell with a gas-cutter, Singh said, adding they stole Rs 11.43 lakh cash.The robbers, whose faces were covered, sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras. However, a camera managed to capture their act, but the footage is not clear, police said.A passerby informed the police after spotting smoke coming out of the ATM. However, the robbers had fled in a car by then, they said.Senior Superintendent of Police (Kapurthala) Sandeep Sharma said a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused and the matter is being investigated.