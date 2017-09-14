Two Missing Girls Found Dead in UP Ravines, Police Had Refused to File Case

The bodies of two schoolgirls, missing for three days from their village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, were found on Wednesday evening in the Chambal ravines of the adjoining Etawah district, about 130 km from home. A third girl, a Class 11 student like the others, is still missing.The bodies were found floating in a river in Sahson area and the locals informed the police.The preliminary medical examinationon one of the bodies has indicated that the girl was hit on the right side of her head with a blunt object. More tests are being conducted on the bodies to identify if the girls were subjected to sexual assault, police said."We will know more details after the postmortem on the second girls too. One of the girls has injury marks on her face, perhaps by assault or because of an animal. We are investigating, will share details soon," said Vaibhav Krishna, a senior police officer in Etawah.The cops are also trying to find out how the girls reached the adjoining Etawah district, about 130 km from Kanpur Dehat from where the girls were reportedly kidnapped.The parents of both girls have identified the bodies. The family has alleged that policemen in Kanpur Dehat did not help them when they approached them after girls did not return home till late on Monday. The cops, according the family, told the parents to look for the girls themselves."The girl had left for school at 11 am. When she did not return till 1.30 pm we approached the police in the evening, but they said you look for the girl on your own for two three days then we will see," said the father of one of the girls.On Wednesday evening, angry villagers protested at the police station. The Kanpur Dehat police have registered a kidnapping and murder case against unidentified persons on the complaint of the parents of the girls.