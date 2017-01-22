2 Men Of Assam Rifles Killed, 5 Injured In Terror Attack In Tinsukia District

Two men of Assam Rifles have been killed and 5 injured in a terror attack in Assam's Tinsukia district this morning. The India-Myanmar border has been sealed, and a massive counter-operation has been launched.Officials said the attack was suspected to have been carried out by suspected operatives of Naga group NSCN and the ULFA.Thousands of tourists, meanwhile, were stuck on the NH-153 between Nampong in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and Jagun in Assam.The terrorists had used grenades and IED to ambush the Assam Rifles team at Jagun Warabasti, officials said.